Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Upped Its Stake in Albemarle (ALB) by $3.19 Million; Oasis Pete New (OAS) Holder Corecommodity Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Declined

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 3500% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 46,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 593,764 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE’S ANNUAL LITHIUM QUOTA IN CHILE RISES TO 120K-140K; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 56.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 156,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 119,740 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $680,000, down from 276,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 27.69% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 21.74 million shares traded or 83.98% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $180.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc by 57,254 shares to 105,805 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 62,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32,300 were accumulated by Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus. Citadel Lc holds 0.03% or 12.90M shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 439,568 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Com owns 167,800 shares. 3.58 million were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Signaturefd Llc holds 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 585 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 2.11M shares. Landscape Ltd Liability Com stated it has 76,644 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 0% or 22,073 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 0.21% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Millennium Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 25,174 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Llp holds 0% or 329,961 shares in its portfolio. 1,484 are held by Clearbridge Invests Limited Company. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 1.09M shares.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.22M for 118.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abercrombie, Ambarella, Best Buy, Dollar General, Novo Nordisk, Ulta Beauty, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 16 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd accumulated 86,229 shares. Hahn Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 203,113 shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 39,100 shares. 15 are owned by Griffin Asset Management. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 8,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 48,692 are held by Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company. New England & Inc has 3,200 shares. 370,141 were reported by Eagle Asset Mngmt. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 19,953 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Regent Inv Mngmt Lc has 12,895 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Com has 0.02% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 3,373 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.58 million shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Com Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,468 shares.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Albemarle Struggles as Lithium Prices Continue to Fall – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before You Buy Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Albemarle’s Dividend Growth Is Fueled By Its Lithium Expansion Plans – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.