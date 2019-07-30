Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; As O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Market Value Declined, Proshare Advisors Cut Its Holding by $730,604

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 1,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,496 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.10M, down from 61,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $389.82. About 603,096 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 1,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, up from 3,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49M shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 25/05/2018 – Amazon-Killer Ocado Needs to Execute — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON PUBLISHES LETTER TO HOLDERS; 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying local sales tax in cities across the US; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. $14.88 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by OREILLY DAVID E. 3,615 shares were sold by SHAW JEFF M, worth $1.36M. The insider HENSLEE GREGORY L sold 50,000 shares worth $18.72 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton And Company Ma reported 37,547 shares. Eqis Mngmt owns 559 shares. Westwood Grp, Texas-based fund reported 1,025 shares. Bartlett accumulated 4 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Mar Vista Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 1.58% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 153,639 shares. Speece Thorson Gru invested in 30,292 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Peoples Finance, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100 shares. Adage Gp Ltd Llc owns 98,100 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Daiwa Securities Gru Inc invested in 3,192 shares or 0.01% of the stock. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.14% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Wesbanco Fincl Bank reported 7,889 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Provise Management Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 3,570 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.11M for 20.30 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 61,803 shares to 885,780 shares, valued at $96.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 7,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) reported 2.31% stake. 384 were accumulated by Neumann Cap Mgmt Lc. Cannell Peter B has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Seabridge Investment Limited Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dodge & Cox holds 0% or 580 shares. 7,545 were accumulated by Greenleaf Tru. Plancorp Llc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Two Sigma Secs Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bsw Wealth Partners reported 148 shares stake. 5,776 were accumulated by Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership. Atlantic Union Bank reported 0.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,911 are owned by Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company. Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 17,611 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Northstar Incorporated reported 2,717 shares.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10,000 shares to 3,900 shares, valued at $178,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,770 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).