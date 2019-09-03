Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $815,100; As Neogenomics (NEO) Shares Rose, Holder Kopp Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.67. About 156,806 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 7,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $229.31. About 1.09M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp invested in 0.38% or 165,100 shares. House Limited Liability Corp owns 9,955 shares. Weiss Asset Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 839 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.87% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.72 million shares. Boston Family Office Lc holds 0.04% or 1,656 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,364 shares. Whittier Trust Communication holds 70,068 shares. Clean Yield Group invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 5,069 are owned by Culbertson A N & Incorporated. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk has 921,417 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 3,000 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Webster Commercial Bank N A invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Huntington Savings Bank has 182,552 shares. Gladius Cap Management LP holds 0% or 27,579 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.47 billion for 15.21 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Pnc Finance Services Inc reported 37,441 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.26M shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 27,944 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Management owns 0.3% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 2.71 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 32,456 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 220,722 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) owns 19,821 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 39,608 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Swiss Bank & Trust invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 1492 Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 4.67% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 143,435 shares.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.06 million for 154.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21M and $123.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 55,860 shares to 181,756 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 56,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).