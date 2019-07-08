Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake as Shares Rose; Telus Com (TU) Stake Increased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Telus Corp Com (TU) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 20,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,360 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 106,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Telus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 256,443 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 508,740 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.47M, down from 520,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 10.63 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Tru Com holds 91,542 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Pzena Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 579,112 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited invested 0.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 32,755 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Sterling Capital Llc accumulated 1.63% or 3.05M shares. Northstar Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 222,510 shares. Pggm Invs has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oakwood Cap Management Limited Liability Com Ca has 3.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 164,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blue Fincl Cap Incorporated reported 0.69% stake. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division has invested 0.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Massachusetts-based S&Co Inc has invested 1.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.36% or 23,592 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 20,543 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Barnett Company accumulated 991 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

