Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined; Luminus Management Upped Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Position by $115.25 Million

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 523.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 14.41 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 17.16M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.04 million, up from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.46. About 3.42 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 06/03/2018 CENOVUS CUT BREAK-EVEN TO $40/BBL FROM $70/BBL IN 4-5 YRS: CEO; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES RAIL DEAL HAPPENING IN FOURTH QUARTER; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 06/03/2018 – Cenovus CEO Optimistic Rail Will Help Clear Canadian Crude Glut; 06/03/2018 – CENOVUS CEO COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 18/04/2018 – Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first quarter 2018 results; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74; 25/04/2018 – Railways ready to ease oil transport headaches -Canada’s Cenovus; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED CREW, TRAINING THEM TO ALLOW MORE CRUDE BY RAIL- CONF CALL

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 82,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 278,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49M, up from 196,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 15.46 million shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

