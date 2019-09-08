Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Stake in Cadence Design System (CDNS) Has Cut by $315,000; Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Upped Stake

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 165,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 992,966 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 827,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 3.16M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 80.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76,000, down from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 1.56M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 08/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals: Macarthur Minerals Identifies Several Lithium Brine Aquifer Zones; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 29/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals Says Portfolio Company Acquired Stakes in South Australia Projects; 17/05/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Lanny Shirk as President, Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations; 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment owns 403,725 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 869,469 shares. D E Shaw owns 846,075 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd accumulated 234,556 shares. Maverick Capital Limited owns 0.08% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 97,220 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 458,505 shares. C M Bidwell Associates holds 0.23% or 3,620 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 12,259 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stifel Fin reported 40,859 shares stake. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership owns 26,120 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 222,008 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 1,100 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 0.03% or 210,887 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp holds 12,458 shares.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $89.66M for 53.03 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 66,263 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $144.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 2.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).