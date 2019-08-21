Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Boosted as Market Valuation Declined; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Raised Position in Kohls (KSS) by $1.03 Million as Stock Price Declined

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 15,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 217,153 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93M, up from 201,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.89% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 14.77 million shares traded or 199.75% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF SICA’S APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN WATSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.50

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 82,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 278,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 196,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 8.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 236,733 shares to 281,398 shares, valued at $34.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 40,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,009 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Is Kohl’s Getting Back on Track? – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,000 shares to 29,700 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,600 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

