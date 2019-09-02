Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Strategic Global Advisors Has Cut Logmein (LOGM) Position by $411,669 as Market Valuation Declined

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 66.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 5,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206,000, down from 7,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 179,749 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 50.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 1,189 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 2,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $511.34. About 583,443 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $268.30M for 54.17 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valicenti Advisory Serv Incorporated reported 3.34% stake. Lincoln Natl Corporation holds 696 shares. Invesco has invested 0.31% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Spectrum Mgmt Gru Incorporated owns 275 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.12% or 40,617 shares. 1,602 were reported by Sand Hill Glob Advsr Limited Liability Co. Chase Counsel Corporation reported 2,640 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Group holds 0.12% or 525 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Company reported 400 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt has 0.21% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Wells Fargo Comm Mn reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 1,069 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 164 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Acropolis Investment Lc invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 92,641 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt owns 507,143 shares. Sirios Capital Management Limited Partnership accumulated 242,698 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Mackay Shields, a New York-based fund reported 204,946 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,103 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested 0.08% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Champlain Inv Prns Lc invested in 1.06% or 1.52 million shares. The Montana-based First Interstate Bancshares has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Proshare Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 6,521 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 59,352 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 193 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Invest Prtn Inc owns 1.34 million shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Aurora Inv Counsel reported 21,694 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 8 shares.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 93,264 shares to 111,158 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).