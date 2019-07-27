Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Maintains Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stock Value Rose, Orinda Asset Management Lifted Holding by $310,200

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 1,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, up from 3,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – New York Post: `Manchester by the Sea’ Director Inks 2 Year Deal With Amazon Studios; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTERS – NEW SERVICE WITH AMAZON WILL BE ROLLING OUT TO CUSTOMERS ACROSS U.S. OVER COMING WEEKS; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s entry into health care may have just narrowed with the Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India may cut prices in market share battle with Flipkart – Mint; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 02/04/2018 – Trump tweeted Saturday that “This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!”; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. It closed at $23.03 lastly. It is up 4.60% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 17/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF : QUARTERLY FACT SHEET PUBLICATION; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS BOARD WILL CAREFULLY EXAMEN STARWOOD’S OFFER

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 47,594 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 47,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0.02% stake. 25,197 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc. Zacks Mngmt reported 75,362 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 210,714 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Jennison Assocs Lc owns 3.30 million shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 20,588 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 352,087 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 309,310 shares. State Street owns 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 3.70M shares. Cls Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 5,089 shares. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 325,382 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% or 164,111 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starwood Property +3.0% as Q4 core EPS beats – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starwood Property Trust: This Beastly REIT Is Leading The Blast – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Maintaining Strong Buy For This Sustainable Infrastructure REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is GrubHub Inc (GRUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Miller’s Hedge Fund Soars 46% — His Largest Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: INTC, TWTR, AMZN, APHA, UBER – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Amazon Won’t Buy Rite Aid – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.