Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Stmicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Shorts Lowered By 4.15%

Stmicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) had a decrease of 4.15% in short interest. STM’s SI was 5.56M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.15% from 5.80M shares previously. With 3.79M avg volume, 2 days are for Stmicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)’s short sellers to cover STM’s short positions. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 1.47M shares traded. STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has declined 15.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STM News: 16/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Connectivity Solutions for Sleeker Smart Buildings to Showcase at Light & Building 2018; 07/05/2018 – REG-STMicroelectronics to Webcast Capital Markets Day; 26/03/2018 – Macronix 8-bit I/O Flash Memory Complements STMicroelectronics STM32L4+ Discovery Kit for Higher Performing Smart Devices and E; 15/05/2018 – STMicroelectronics CEO Expects Surge in Demand for Smartphone Chips (Video); 15/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS SAYS BOOSTS CAPITAL SPENDING PLANS TO $1.2-1.3 BLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Next-Generation Security-on-a-Chip for Smart Things, from STMicroelectronics, Comes with Certified Protection Profiles for Euro; 25/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics 1Q Net Pft $239M; 09/05/2018 – STMicroelectronics Adds New High-Accuracy MEMS Sensors with 10-Year Product Longevity for Advanced Industrial Sensing; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 31/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS CHERY TO LEAD NEWLY FORMED EXEC COMMITTEE

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 19.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 7,500 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company holds 31,770 shares with $3.75 million value, down from 39,270 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Counsel invested in 3.62% or 346,565 shares. First Personal Service holds 68,238 shares. Lau Lc reported 31,949 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Foyston Gordon Payne invested in 6.83% or 303,009 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bank & Trust Of The West invested in 147,792 shares. Moreover, River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kistler has 0.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,864 shares. Provise Group Ltd has 1.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nicholas Inv Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 38,497 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc owns 62,766 shares for 4.11% of their portfolio. Cape Ann State Bank has 2.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.12% or 22,105 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.07% above currents $137.79 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19.