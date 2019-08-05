Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Lowered Its Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $684,000; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Stack Financial Management Cut Its Position by $850,279

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 50.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 1,189 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 2,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $513.6. About 734,933 shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 4,387 shares to 141,465 shares, valued at $17.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks With a Great History at Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan Associate Inc stated it has 112,514 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Farmers Tru has invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Llc reported 1.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dorsey Wright And accumulated 6,196 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Carroll Associates Inc accumulated 0.31% or 61,923 shares. Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has 0.36% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barometer Cap Management invested in 1.23% or 201,120 shares. Atria Ltd Com has 174,218 shares. Hamilton Point Advsr reported 95,927 shares. Fulton National Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100,110 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept reported 196,334 shares. Amer Money Mgmt Lc reported 11,630 shares. 106,815 were accumulated by Cleararc Cap. Bbva Compass Retail Bank reported 318,170 shares. 5,369 were reported by Sigma Counselors Inc.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 54.41 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $4.50 million activity. Another trade for 28,152 shares valued at $14.65 million was made by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4. Myriam Curet sold $770,652 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Globus Medical (GMED) Q2 Earnings In Line, Revenue View Up – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Brand-Name Growth Stocks That Keep Getting Better With Age – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amedisys (AMED) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 675 shares. First Republic accumulated 79,365 shares. 144,572 are owned by Strs Ohio. Scott And Selber has 4,091 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 361 shares. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 32,786 shares. Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.17% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 65,373 shares. Highlander Management Llc reported 1.06% stake. Adage Capital Prns Grp Limited Co stated it has 183,631 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Gagnon Securities, a New York-based fund reported 22,598 shares. 7,760 were reported by Bokf Na. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Inc holds 475 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 699 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 0.13% or 5,875 shares. Piedmont Advisors invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).