Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Lifted Visa (V) Holding By $1.48 Million; Lindsay (LNN) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Lindsay Corp (LNN) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 58 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 57 trimmed and sold stock positions in Lindsay Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 9.36 million shares, down from 9.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Lindsay Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 47 Increased: 42 New Position: 16.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 27.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company acquired 9,500 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company holds 44,220 shares with $6.91M value, up from 34,720 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $410.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $183.21. About 4.42 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 7,400 shares to 5,600 valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 290,000 shares and now owns 5,800 shares. Kraft Heinz Co was reduced too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. RICHEY ELLEN also sold $11.34 million worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 22 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was reinitiated by Jefferies with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Lc stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Randolph Com holds 182,079 shares or 5.57% of its portfolio. Smith Moore And Com holds 0.38% or 10,167 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bancorporation Of The West has 1.59% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Permit Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 3,550 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Dumont Blake Invest Limited Liability accumulated 7,140 shares. 34,259 were reported by Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Strs Ohio reported 1.62M shares. Wealth Architects Limited Co holds 1,588 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 2,704 were reported by Cypress Management Limited Liability Corp. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 55,570 shares. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated owns 4,141 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Lc invested in 0.04% or 4,629 shares. Northside Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.79% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $978.10 million. The companyÂ’s Irrigation segment makes and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. It has a 174.38 P/E ratio. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $90.68. About 44,039 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (LNN) has declined 18.08% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Adj EPS 56c; 02/04/2018 – Lindsay Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 9; 18/04/2018 – Lindsay Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – New FieldNET® Modem Will Support 4G LTE Technology; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY CORP – BACKLOG OF UNSHIPPED ORDERS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $90.2 MLN, COMPARED WITH $62.3 MLN AT FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Lindsay Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q EPS 16C; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q ADJ. EPS 56C, EST. 67C (2 ESTS.); 29/03/2018 – Lindsay’s Road Zipper System® to Be Deployed on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

Analysts await Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. LNN’s profit will be $3.34M for 73.13 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Lindsay Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.00% negative EPS growth.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation for 114,873 shares. Nuance Investments Llc owns 253,776 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Timber Creek Capital Management Llc has 0.82% invested in the company for 12,515 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.62% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 100,725 shares.

More notable recent Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Lindsay Corporation’s (NYSE:LNN) 4.8% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Square, Overstock.com, and Lindsay Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.