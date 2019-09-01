Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; As Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Market Valuation Declined, Matthews International Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $326,400

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 82,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 278,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49M, up from 196,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 76,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 291,522 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON

