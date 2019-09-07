Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Upped Its Visa (V) Stake by $1.48 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Foxhaven Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position by $69.01 Million

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 38,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.39M, down from 99,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/04/2018 – Surprise! Amazon now sells more than 70 of its own private-label brands; 29/03/2018 – Trump lashes out at Amazon over retail disruption, taxes; 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 21/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP:; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Passes Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores; 23/05/2018 – The Amazon Vet Behind Italy’s Digital Renaissance (Video); 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 44,220 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 34,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation owns 242,653 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Ltd Com stated it has 236 shares. Bluestein R H has 53,249 shares. Chilton Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,611 shares. Thornburg Mgmt stated it has 21,757 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 23,479 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs stated it has 2,956 shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. Armistice Limited Liability reported 4,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Wellcome Tru Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru invested in 136,000 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 752 shares. Scotia stated it has 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 20,120 were accumulated by Partner Fund L P. 1,162 are owned by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va. Jbf Capital accumulated 14,000 shares or 4.45% of the stock. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 920 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.