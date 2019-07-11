Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Soroban Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Marriott Intl New (Call) (MAR) Position by $84.54 Million; Valuation Rose

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (MAR) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 676,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.09 million, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 352,108 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/05/2018 – WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms the CTL Rating of Times Square Hotel Trust; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Montreal Hotel to Private Investor; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – JW MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS – TO OPEN JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA IN MALDIVES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 04/05/2018 – MAR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 37C

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 82,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 196,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 3.33M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $530.47 million for 22.55 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2.14M shares to 5.88M shares, valued at $757.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners holds 0% or 148 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Co has 856,338 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc invested in 0.43% or 14,825 shares. Cleararc Inc holds 6,828 shares. 28,770 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Hsbc Public Limited Com owns 217,412 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Girard Prtnrs Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 468 shares. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.12% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.08% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 223,131 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.08% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Pennsylvania Tru has 2,440 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0.42% or 645,030 shares in its portfolio. Heathbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 6.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Perritt Mgmt stated it has 5,592 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Element Mgmt Ltd Company reported 11,585 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt owns 20,879 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,089 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va reported 147,783 shares. Sol Mgmt reported 15,454 shares stake. North Star Asset Incorporated has 1.17% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Narwhal Management accumulated 1.13% or 87,503 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Lc holds 5.73 million shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. 12,843 are held by Srb Corporation. Stellar Capital Ltd reported 9,828 shares. 40,881 are owned by Stock Yards Bancorporation Communication.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,500 shares to 134,636 shares, valued at $16.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).