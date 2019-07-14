Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Share Price Declined, Bridger Management Has Trimmed Holding by $10.71 Million

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 446,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.77M, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 384,694 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 82,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49M, up from 196,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.67 earnings per share, down 24.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.25% EPS growth.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5,000 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $76,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,636 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

