Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $944,300; Kdi Capital Partners Maintains Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 38,870 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21 million, up from 31,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 32.00 million shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 76.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 51,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 118,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 67,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 4.36M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritas Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 932,556 shares. Greenbrier Capital Limited Com invested in 80,000 shares. Fosun Limited holds 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 26,230 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.98 million shares. Friess Ltd reported 343,325 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 4.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 126,745 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd stated it has 134,040 shares. Augustine Asset invested in 94,076 shares. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 3.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Md Sass Svcs holds 1.74% or 56,215 shares. American Economic Planning Gp Inc Adv invested in 0.18% or 4,435 shares. 2.73 million are held by Citadel Advsrs Limited Co. Brick & Kyle reported 5.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LinkedIn loses appeal over user profile access – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Could See Multiple Expansion On Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft teams up for South Korean gaming – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Microsoft Stock Benefits From Large Buybacks – Investorplace.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ZM, GOGO, SNAP, PINS, MSFT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 21,066 shares to 116,748 shares, valued at $15.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,411 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sep 20, 2019 2 Fast-Growing Stocks Less Than $10 – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Geron +12.7% on fast-track designation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Forty Seven, Inc. Granted Fast Track Designation for Magrolimab (5F9) for the Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Acute Myeloid Leukemia – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.