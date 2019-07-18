Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Raised By $4.87 Million Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Hhr Asset Management Raised Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 42.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company acquired 82,600 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company holds 278,930 shares with $16.49M value, up from 196,330 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $236.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 7.68M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) stake by 3.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc acquired 15,140 shares as Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)’s stock declined 6.53%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 488,688 shares with $58.15M value, up from 473,548 last quarter. Expedia Group Inc now has $20.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.14. About 887,485 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased Roku Inc stake by 462,910 shares to 919,159 valued at $59.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 41,300 shares and now owns 150,599 shares. Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 2,852 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 2,151 shares. Cleararc Cap accumulated 0.06% or 2,835 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 9,756 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset invested in 0.02% or 8,881 shares. 5,460 are held by James Investment Rech Incorporated. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Moody Natl Bank Tru Division reported 36,782 shares stake. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.13% stake. World Asset Management reported 8,350 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 0% or 48,603 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 12,685 shares. Scotia Cap invested in 0.01% or 6,422 shares. Pacific Mgmt Company holds 0.07% or 2,650 shares. The New York-based Howe & Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) stake by 16,000 shares to 3,200 valued at $87,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 29,700 shares. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $58 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo.