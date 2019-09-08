Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $1.86 Million as Valuation Declined; As Envestnet (ENV) Market Value Rose, Holder Whetstone Capital Advisors Decreased Position

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.48. About 247,965 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC – PROPOSES TO OFFER $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 01/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces 2018 Advisor Summit Highlights and Program Features; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 24/05/2018 – Envestnet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 Advisor Group Launches ERS-Powered Retirement Plan Central, a Comprehensive Practice Management Platform for Retirement Advisors; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C; 18/05/2018 – Envestnet & Investment Advisor Honor Asset Manager & Strategist Award Winners; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.75% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 01/05/2018 – Finalists Chosen for Envestnet & Investment Advisor Annual Asset Manager Awards

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 72.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $697,000, down from 16,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.72M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 03/04/2018 – iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $178.02 million for 188.84 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Penobscot Invest Inc has 0.21% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lakeview Cap Prns Limited Co holds 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,752 shares. Trb Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Barrett Asset Management Limited Co invested in 0% or 200 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 627,186 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kingdon Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.64% or 77,494 shares in its portfolio. Conning stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability holds 10,118 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4,686 are owned by Westover Capital Limited Com. Cypress Funds Ltd stated it has 6.78% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tirschwell & Loewy Inc reported 75,200 shares. 1.14M are held by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. 2,950 were accumulated by Washington Tru Communications. St Johns Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.65% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,271 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,264 shares to 16,171 shares, valued at $28.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $19.01M for 39.51 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.

More recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Envestnet, Inc.’s (NYSE:ENV) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Envestnet Platform Enhancements Designed to Deepen Advisor-Client Relationships – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.