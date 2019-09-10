Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); Capital Fund Management Sa Continues to Hold Stake in Macy’s (Put) (M)

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (Put) (M) by 120.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 210,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 384,600 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, up from 174,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Macy’s Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 9.83 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price Chief Financial Officer, Effective July 9; 05/03/2018 SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.3% Position in Macy’s; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMDB 2017-C5; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s to add mobile checkout to all stores by year’s end; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees International Tourists Spending Despite Policy Fears; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 11 Classes of UBSC 2011-C1; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to End Joint Venture With Fung Retailing Limited

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 82,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 278,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 196,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 4.29M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Fire invested 0.96% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Benjamin F Edwards owns 65,518 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated invested 1.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Greenwood Gearhart holds 48,752 shares. Smith Moore Communication holds 37,842 shares. Fayez Sarofim owns 53,856 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va owns 147,783 shares. Twin Capital holds 1.03% or 352,100 shares. Burns J W New York invested in 1.23% or 85,207 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.11% or 19,994 shares. Loews reported 6,980 shares. Pettee Investors, Connecticut-based fund reported 28,889 shares. Cullinan Assocs stated it has 170,375 shares. Farmers Natl Bank holds 46,760 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Lederer Associate Inv Counsel Ca stated it has 18,319 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 11,800 shares to 4,400 shares, valued at $697,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,271 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon selling Tumblr to WordPress owner (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.