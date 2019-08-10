Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Stake in Visa (V) by $1.48 Million; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Market Value Rose, Crescent Park Management LP Raised Its Position

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 44,220 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 34,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 66,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 341,864 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03M, up from 275,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $92.88. About 1.57 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 3.03 million shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. 36,527 were reported by Farmers Tru Com. Evergreen Limited Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.66% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,452 shares. Lourd Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,584 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 486 were accumulated by Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc Inc. 6,660 are held by Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership. Sageworth Co accumulated 32 shares or 0% of the stock. Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2,149 shares. Zevin Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5.77% or 113,175 shares. Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 79,982 shares for 5.42% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring State Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 37,911 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.78% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 1.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,000 shares to 508,740 shares, valued at $27.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,400 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

