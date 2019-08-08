Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Increased Visa (V) Holding by $1.48 Million as Shares Rose; Adams Express Company Lifted Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $3.67 Million

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 122,900 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51 million, up from 103,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $213.08. About 895,488 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 44,220 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 34,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $175.32. About 7.85M shares traded or 11.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,500 shares to 31,770 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,636 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 2.09 million shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Peoples Financial Svcs stated it has 77,658 shares or 6.2% of all its holdings. Invest House Lc has invested 0.66% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Beach Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6.95% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.10M shares. The Ohio-based Farmers Tru Co has invested 1.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tiedemann Limited Co owns 0.23% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 31,571 shares. Highland Cap Lp holds 71,000 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & owns 14,000 shares. Contravisory Investment holds 396 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt holds 0.15% or 3,508 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 13,575 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life has 1.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 46,259 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Somerville Kurt F, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,175 shares.