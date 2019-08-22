Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Intuit (INTU) Position; Shorts at MAN WAH HOLDINGS LTD NEW ORDINARY SH (MAWHF) Lowered By 19.79%

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 64.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 2,900 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company holds 1,600 shares with $418,000 value, down from 4,500 last quarter. Intuit now has $72.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $276.24. About 750,396 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT

Among 6 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Intuit has $285 highest and $23900 lowest target. $265.17’s average target is -4.01% below currents $276.24 stock price. Intuit had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25800 target in Friday, May 24 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 2 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 24 by UBS. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, April 12. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

