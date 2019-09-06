Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Decreased Home Depot (HD) Position; Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust Has 1.08 Sentiment

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 5.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 2,500 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company holds 43,300 shares with $8.31M value, down from 45,800 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $243.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $228.15. About 3.09 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 13 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 12 trimmed and sold stakes in Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust. The investment professionals in our database now have: 3.13 million shares, down from 3.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 5.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust for 1.15 million shares. King Wealth owns 11,947 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.03% invested in the company for 21,329 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Whittier Trust Co, a California-based fund reported 41,740 shares.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The company has market cap of $442.37 million. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.39. About 49,757 shares traded or 4.55% up from the average. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.63 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $226.75’s average target is -0.61% below currents $228.15 stock price. Home Depot had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, August 21. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $21300 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $23000 target. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $23000 target in Wednesday, August 21 report.