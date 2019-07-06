Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Cut Position in Nike (NKE) as Shares Declined; At&T (T) Holder Oakwood Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 21.32 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 11/04/2018 – AT&T INC – IN ADDITION TO MACRO SITES, NEW DEAL COVERS SMALL CELL DEPLOYMENTS; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $472,000, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 6.17M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Mngmt invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York, a New York-based fund reported 44,364 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.78% or 12.81M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Commerce Limited, Japan-based fund reported 587,376 shares. Mcmillion Capital Inc invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 111,230 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt reported 0.25% stake. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 1.31% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.95M shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com invested in 4 shares. Hartford Finance holds 42,423 shares. Grandfield Dodd invested in 0.12% or 37,023 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability owns 413,212 shares. Ashford Mgmt accumulated 8,770 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 53,521 shares. Orca Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.51% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,343 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “AT&T Stock Slides as Investors Mull Its Streaming Plans – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BofA Bullish On AT&T: ‘The Network Has Never Performed Better’ – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J.J. Abrams nears $500M WarnerMedia deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Footwear Analyst: Outrage Over Nike’s Betsy Ross Shoe Comes From Outside Its Teen Demographic – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “After Hours: Top Apple Exec to Depart, Most Big Banks Raising Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Nike Stock Lost 12% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike says it’s ready for macro wildcards – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 3,019 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc reported 2.68% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 8,015 shares. Mirae Asset Global Communications accumulated 409,188 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Montecito Bankshares reported 5,532 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 245,561 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 4,845 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Gru Pcl reported 18,278 shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 24,893 shares. Moreover, United Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.94% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.19% or 189,000 shares. 5,627 are held by Hamel Assocs Inc.