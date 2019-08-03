Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Continues to Hold Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ); Family Capital Trust Co Has Cut Its Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $5.14 Million as Market Value Rose

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 82,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 278,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 196,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09M shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40 million shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc owns 540 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management Co reported 16,350 shares. Meridian Counsel invested in 7,675 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Vestor Llc holds 19,382 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,000 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 1,080 shares. Btr Capital Management holds 0.07% or 1,435 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 128,945 shares. The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.33% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Company Ma has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv reported 1,421 shares stake. Selz Capital Limited Liability holds 2.39% or 46,900 shares. Maplelane Ltd Liability has 2.16% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 6,206 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 46.18 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skba Capital Management Llc reported 267,650 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. 12,000 were accumulated by Paw Corp. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company holds 0.85% or 76,023 shares. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Opus Investment Mngmt accumulated 95,000 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na owns 1.55% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 66,898 shares. Moreover, Beaumont Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi reported 3,100 shares. Neumann Cap Limited Liability invested in 1.45% or 38,375 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Inc invested in 0.03% or 4,679 shares. Buckingham Asset holds 53,900 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 540 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 96,599 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings.