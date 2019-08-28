Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Interface (TILE) Shorts Raised By 2.21%

Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) had an increase of 2.21% in short interest. TILE’s SI was 1.84 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.21% from 1.80M shares previously. With 359,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE)’s short sellers to cover TILE’s short positions. The SI to Interface Inc’s float is 3.16%. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 225,464 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 42.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company acquired 82,600 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company holds 278,930 shares with $16.49 million value, up from 196,330 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $236.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.18. About 16.11M shares traded or 22.43% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Interface, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com stated it has 106,617 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 91,112 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 2.66 million shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity accumulated 77,853 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Plc has 0% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 14,137 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 15,507 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 395,011 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs L P holds 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 54,206 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 7,140 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 921,120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Harvey Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 39,000 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests has invested 0.01% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 54,242 shares. Dupont Mgmt reported 46,903 shares.

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $613.55 million. It offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brands; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE brand name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products. It has a 12.35 P/E ratio. The firm also provides an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market; and two-meter roll goods that are structure-backed for use in education, healthcare, and government markets, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) stake by 5,000 shares to 1,200 valued at $76,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 7,500 shares and now owns 31,770 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 61.97 million are held by World. Sequoia Fin Advsr Ltd Company has 43,502 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 19,719 are held by Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Ltd Liability Corp. Biondo Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 91,016 shares. World Asset Mgmt holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 292,446 shares. Duncker Streett holds 0.72% or 52,547 shares in its portfolio. Rockland Trust Com has 2.56% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 408,383 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs reported 1,348 shares. Jupiter Asset Management owns 0.36% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 186,755 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Spc Financial has 38,543 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Horizon Invests Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 70,095 shares. Huber Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 6,800 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 8.43% above currents $57.18 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of VZ in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating.