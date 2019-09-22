Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Boosted Its Position in Merck & Co (MRK) by $473,100; Cameco (CCJ) Shareholder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Upped Its Position by $4.49 Million

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 449,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 8.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.04 million, up from 7.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 1.54 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 273,943 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.97M, up from 268,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.71M shares traded or 131.96% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 227.1M RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Raises Dividend to EUR1.25; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Broadcom, Merck Fall in Premarket; Amazon Rises – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2019 – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Accepts its BLA and Grants Priority Review for V920 Vaccine for Ebola Zaire Virus – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Merck’s (MRK) PIFELTRO and DELSTRIGO Receive FDA Approval for Use in Appropriate Adults Living with HIV-1 Who Are Virologically Suppressed – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neumann Management Lc holds 0.27% or 5,267 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 42,888 shares. 1.04M are held by Panagora Asset. Spinnaker Tru owns 62,551 shares. Central Fincl Bank has invested 0.15% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Svcs holds 0.38% or 20,988 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Com has 0.09% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). West Chester Cap Advsr Incorporated reported 0.35% stake. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 21,032 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory has invested 0.39% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Old National Financial Bank In holds 69,678 shares. Gideon Advsr Inc owns 8,755 shares. 11,674 were reported by North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Gradient Ltd Co holds 0.1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 22,417 shares.