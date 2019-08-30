Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Reaches $2.92 After 4.00% Down Move; Impala Asset Management Increased Unifi (UFI) Stake By $1.32 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc increased Unifi Inc (UFI) stake by 4.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc acquired 69,638 shares as Unifi Inc (UFI)’s stock declined 4.30%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 1.58 million shares with $30.57M value, up from 1.51M last quarter. Unifi Inc now has $355.21 million valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 50,076 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 37.88% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 25/04/2018 – UNIFI INC UFI.N – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT SALES VOLUME GROWTH DRIVING REVENUE GROWTH IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE FOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Unifi Expects Transaction to Close in May; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Business Update; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Cash and Cash Equivalents $40.6M at March 25, 2018; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – INTENDS TO TRANSITION DYED YARN BUSINESS FROM NATIONAL SPINNING’S FACILITY IN BURLINGTON, N.C., TO UNIFI’S DYE HOUSE IN REIDSVILLE, N.C; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI 3Q PRELIM LOSS/SHR 2C TO EPS 2C; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE DYED YARN BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF NATIONAL SPINNING CO., INC; 11/05/2018 – Unifi Receives Prestigious UNC Sustainability Award; 30/05/2018 – Unifi Software Announces New Al Capabilities to Its Data Platform to Make Cataloging and Discovering Data Even Faster and More Transparent for All Users Inside an Organization; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI IN PACT TO BUY DYED YARN BUSINESS, ASSETS OF NATIONAL

The stock of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 117,699 shares traded. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $102.20M company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $2.80 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BHAT worth $4.09M less.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $772,628 activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider LANGONE KENNETH G bought $197,100.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold UFI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 1.95% less from 15.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 5,938 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 38,705 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.01% or 22,407 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 5,626 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Invesco Ltd stated it has 99,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 10,316 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Wexford Capital Lp has 0.02% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 14,535 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 182,398 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). First Corp In invested in 0.02% or 1,125 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 6,658 shares. Moreover, Prudential Incorporated has 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 23,271 shares.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality interactive entertainment games and toys in China. The company has market cap of $102.20 million. The Company’s products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics. It has a 12.17 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through distributors, e-commerce platforms, and supermarkets.