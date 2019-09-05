Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Both Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) and Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) are each other’s competitor in the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuel Tech Inc. 2 0.44 N/A -0.04 0.00 Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc 26 1.35 N/A 0.57 49.12

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fuel Tech Inc. and Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) and Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuel Tech Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.2% Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc 0.00% 5.3% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Fuel Tech Inc.’s current beta is 1.13 and it happens to be 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc has a 1.4 beta and it is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fuel Tech Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Fuel Tech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fuel Tech Inc. and Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuel Tech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc 0 0 1 3.00

Fuel Tech Inc. has a 114.59% upside potential and an average target price of $2. Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc on the other hand boasts of a $27 average target price and a 8.00% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Fuel Tech Inc. appears more favorable than Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.6% of Fuel Tech Inc. shares and 66.1% of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc shares. 11.3% are Fuel Tech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fuel Tech Inc. -10.08% -21.32% -58.2% -11.57% 2.88% -10.08% Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc -1.61% 6.78% -2.43% 9.66% 19.62% 21.9%

For the past year Fuel Tech Inc. had bearish trend while Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc had bullish trend.

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc beats Fuel Tech Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Fuel Tech, Inc. provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems. The FUEL CHEM Technology segment improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and acid plume, as well as the formation of sulfur trioxide, ammonium bisulfate, particulate matter (PM2.5), sulfur dioxide, and carbon dioxide through the addition of chemicals into the furnace using TIFI targeted in-furnace injection technology. This segment offers its FUEL CHEM program for plants operating in the electric utility, industrial, pulp and paper, waste-to-energy, university, and district heating markets, as well as to the owners of boilers, furnaces, and other combustion units. Fuel Tech, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the manufacturing and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services. This segment also provides oily water disposal and treatment, oil filter recycling, on-site cleaning, and waste management services, as well as sells solvents, machines, absorbents, and accessories. The Oil Business segment collects used oil and sells recycled fuel oil, as well as engages in the re-refining of used oil into lubricant base oil and other products. This segment also collects and disposes waste water; and removes and disposes used oil filters. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 83 branches serving approximately 107,000 customer locations. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.