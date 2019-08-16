Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) Reaches $0.90 1 Year Low; Market Vectors ETF Trust (PEK) Has 0.67 Sentiment

Market Vectors ETF Trust (PEK) investors sentiment is 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is flat, as only 2 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 3 sold and decreased equity positions in Market Vectors ETF Trust. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 182,869 shares, up from 111,668 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Market Vectors ETF Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

The stock of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.85 target or 6.00% below today’s $0.90 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $21.77 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $0.85 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.31 million less. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.0201 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9. About 38,793 shares traded. Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) has risen 2.88% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.88% the S&P500. Some Historical FTEK News: 12/03/2018 – Fuel Tech 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Fuel Tech 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 12/03/2018 – Fuel Tech 4Q Rev $13.4M; 12/03/2018 – FUEL TECH INC – FOR 2018, EXPECT HIGHER TOTAL REVENUES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fuel Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTEK); 12/03/2018 – FUEL TECH INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE FULL BENEFIT OF $19 MLN COST REDUCTION IN 2018; 09/03/2018 Fuel Tech Names Sharon L. Jones to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – FUEL TECH – JONES’ APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CO’S BOARD TO SIX MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – Fuel Tech 1Q Rev $12.8M; 09/03/2018 – Fuel Tech Names Sharon L. Jones to Bd of Directors

Since June 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $18,225 activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $18,225 was bought by ARNONE VINCENT J.

Fuel Tech, Inc. provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.77 million. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment reduces nitrogen oxide emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

The ETF increased 1.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 2,238 shares traded. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (PEK) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.