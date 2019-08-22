Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Pollution & Treatment Controls companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fuel Tech Inc. has 24.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 46.27% institutional ownership for its competitors. 11.3% of Fuel Tech Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.59% of all Pollution & Treatment Controls companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Fuel Tech Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuel Tech Inc. 0.00% -3.30% -2.20% Industry Average 7.89% 16.90% 10.33%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Fuel Tech Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fuel Tech Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 18.75M 237.58M 39.04

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Fuel Tech Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuel Tech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.88

With average target price of $2, Fuel Tech Inc. has a potential upside of 133.29%. The competitors have a potential upside of 43.29%. Based on the data given earlier, Fuel Tech Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fuel Tech Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fuel Tech Inc. -10.08% -21.32% -58.2% -11.57% 2.88% -10.08% Industry Average 5.01% 7.70% 12.64% 27.28% 36.34% 43.57%

For the past year Fuel Tech Inc. has -10.08% weaker performance while Fuel Tech Inc.’s rivals have 43.57% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Fuel Tech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Fuel Tech Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.92 and has 1.55 Quick Ratio. Fuel Tech Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fuel Tech Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.13 shows that Fuel Tech Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fuel Tech Inc.’s competitors are 54.40% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Dividends

Fuel Tech Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Fuel Tech, Inc. provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems. The FUEL CHEM Technology segment improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and acid plume, as well as the formation of sulfur trioxide, ammonium bisulfate, particulate matter (PM2.5), sulfur dioxide, and carbon dioxide through the addition of chemicals into the furnace using TIFI targeted in-furnace injection technology. This segment offers its FUEL CHEM program for plants operating in the electric utility, industrial, pulp and paper, waste-to-energy, university, and district heating markets, as well as to the owners of boilers, furnaces, and other combustion units. Fuel Tech, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois.