Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; Eaton Vance (EV) Sentiment Is 0.88

Eaton Vance Corp (EV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 107 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 121 decreased and sold holdings in Eaton Vance Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 80.22 million shares, down from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eaton Vance Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 90 Increased: 72 New Position: 35.

Fuel Tech, Inc. provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.91 million. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment reduces nitrogen oxide emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $18,225 activity. ARNONE VINCENT J also bought $18,225 worth of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) on Tuesday, June 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.01, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Fuel Tech, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 5.77 million shares or 3.29% more from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK). Geode Ltd Liability Corp reported 126,541 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 509,265 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 442,719 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK). 5,800 were reported by Whittier Trust Co. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK). Citigroup has invested 0% in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 50 shares. Elkhorn Prtnrs Lp invested in 44,900 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 4,200 shares. Grace White Inc New York holds 1.49 million shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. 200 were accumulated by Ckw Financial Grp. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc reported 243,128 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. EV’s profit will be $99.62M for 11.81 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Eaton Vance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.25% negative EPS growth.

Capital Management Corp Va holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. for 248,356 shares. Jlb & Associates Inc owns 198,995 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim & Co has 1.1% invested in the company for 5.16 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.81% in the stock. Old Republic International Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 702,000 shares.