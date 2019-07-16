FTS International Inc. (FTSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

This is a contrast between FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International Inc. 8 0.46 N/A 6.24 1.19 USA Compression Partners LP 16 2.58 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates FTS International Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International Inc. 0.00% 194.4% 15.8% USA Compression Partners LP 0.00% -2.1% -0.8%

Liquidity

FTS International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, USA Compression Partners LP which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. FTS International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to USA Compression Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for FTS International Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 USA Compression Partners LP 0 1 4 2.80

FTS International Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 28.44%. On the other hand, USA Compression Partners LP’s potential upside is 2.71% and its consensus target price is $18.6. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, FTS International Inc. is looking more favorable than USA Compression Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.6% of FTS International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38% of USA Compression Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. FTS International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of USA Compression Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTS International Inc. -15.04% -30.25% -20.34% -42.01% -61.97% 4.08% USA Compression Partners LP 5.1% 5.6% 19.07% 22.02% -5.14% 36.59%

For the past year FTS International Inc. was less bullish than USA Compression Partners LP.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors FTS International Inc. beats USA Compression Partners LP.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.