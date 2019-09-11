FTS International Inc. (FTSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN)

This is a contrast between FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) and Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International Inc. 7 0.30 N/A 1.14 3.48 Superior Energy Services Inc. 2 0.03 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights FTS International Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of FTS International Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International Inc. 0.00% 194.4% 15.8% Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203% -37.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FTS International Inc. are 2.4 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Superior Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Superior Energy Services Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FTS International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for FTS International Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

FTS International Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, and a 98.30% upside potential. Competitively Superior Energy Services Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.5, with potential upside of 1,409.33%. The results provided earlier shows that Superior Energy Services Inc. appears more favorable than FTS International Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FTS International Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.7% and 0%. 1.4% are FTS International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Superior Energy Services Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTS International Inc. -13.51% -28.34% -61.27% -51.23% -67.08% -44.16% Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92%

For the past year FTS International Inc. has stronger performance than Superior Energy Services Inc.

Summary

FTS International Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Superior Energy Services Inc.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.