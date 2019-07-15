FTS International Inc. (FTSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Since FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International Inc. 8 0.47 N/A 6.24 1.19 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 16 3.15 N/A 1.82 9.71

Table 1 highlights FTS International Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FTS International Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. FTS International Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International Inc. 0.00% 194.4% 15.8% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 12.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FTS International Inc. are 2.4 and 2. Competitively, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has 2.5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FTS International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for FTS International Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

FTS International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 27.04% and an $7 consensus target price. Competitively Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 39.57%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is looking more favorable than FTS International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.6% of FTS International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are FTS International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTS International Inc. -15.04% -30.25% -20.34% -42.01% -61.97% 4.08% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. -1.06% -3.07% 17.88% 22.45% 8.4% 46.15%

For the past year FTS International Inc. was less bullish than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. beats FTS International Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes oil and gas equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.