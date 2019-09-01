FTS International Inc. (FTSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS)

Both FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International Inc. 7 0.26 N/A 1.14 3.48 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -3.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FTS International Inc. and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International Inc. 0.00% 194.4% 15.8% Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FTS International Inc. are 2.4 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FTS International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of FTS International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.5% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of FTS International Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.2% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTS International Inc. -13.51% -28.34% -61.27% -51.23% -67.08% -44.16% Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 4% -11.11% -17.46% -23.53% -78.56% -27.78%

For the past year Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has weaker performance than FTS International Inc.

Summary

FTS International Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.