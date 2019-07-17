FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) Reaches $5.03 52 Week Low; Semtech (SMTC) Shorts Raised By 14.48%

The stock of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.73 target or 6.00% below today’s $5.03 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $552.57 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. If the $4.73 price target is reached, the company will be worth $33.15M less. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 64,461 shares traded. FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has declined 61.97% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.40% the S&P500. Some Historical FTSI News: 10/05/2018 – PSP Adds FTS International Inc., Exits Venator Materials: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ FTS International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTSI); 18/04/2018 – FTS International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Rev $467.5M; 10/05/2018 – FTS International Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 FTS INTERNATIONAL INC FTSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Net $78.7M

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) had an increase of 14.48% in short interest. SMTC’s SI was 1.69M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.48% from 1.48 million shares previously. With 380,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s short sellers to cover SMTC’s short positions. The SI to Semtech Corporation’s float is 2.6%. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 23,137 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 12.67% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 58c; 20/03/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Enables Smart Soil Sensors; 12/04/2018 – Semtech Releases Next-Generation LinkCharge® LP (Low Power) Wireless Charging Platform; 29/03/2018 – Semtech and KernelSphere Collaborate to Enhance Utility Performance in India; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 4; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 29/05/2018 – Semtech Introduces Tri-Edge, A PAM4 CDR Platform for Data Center Applications; 30/05/2018 – Semtech 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 Sales $155M-$167M

FTS International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides well completion services in the United States. The company has market cap of $552.57 million. It offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance hydrocarbon flow in oil and natural gas wells for oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It has a 4.42 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireline services comprising setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Analysts await FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 88.42% or $0.84 from last year’s $0.95 per share. FTSI’s profit will be $12.08M for 11.43 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by FTS International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. The firm provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It has a 52.47 P/E ratio. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications.

Among 10 analysts covering Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Semtech had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 14. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SMTC in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SMTC in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Roth Capital downgraded Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) rating on Thursday, March 14. Roth Capital has “Hold” rating and $49 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by FBR Capital. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Semtech Corporation shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mngmt, California-based fund reported 338 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 72,886 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 28,433 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Lc has 11,360 shares. Hsbc Hldg Pcl has invested 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 44,683 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 16,411 shares. Quantbot L P reported 0.06% stake. Glenmede Com Na reported 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Ajo Lp has invested 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 826,710 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt accumulated 12,719 shares.