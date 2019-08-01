FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) Reaches $3.48 Low on Aug, 1; Landscape Capital Management Decreased Heico New (HEI.A) Position

The stock of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) reached all time low today, Aug, 1 and still has $3.27 target or 6.00% below today’s $3.48 share price. This indicates more downside for the $382.29M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.27 PT is reached, the company will be worth $22.94M less. The stock decreased 12.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 122,620 shares traded. FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has declined 67.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FTSI News: 10/05/2018 – FTS International Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – FTS International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Rev $467.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ FTS International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTSI); 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Net $78.7M; 05/03/2018 FTS INTERNATIONAL INC FTSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – PSP Adds FTS International Inc., Exits Venator Materials: 13F

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Heico Corp New (HEI.A) stake by 57.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 140,175 shares as Heico Corp New (HEI.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 105,638 shares with $8.88 million value, down from 245,813 last quarter. Heico Corp New now has $15.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $106.29. About 31,679 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Inc (CIK) stake by 246,647 shares to 838,261 valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Adams Diversified Equity Fd (ADX) stake by 121,506 shares and now owns 221,565 shares. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was raised too.

