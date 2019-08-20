FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) Reaches $3.12 After 3.00% Down Move; Last Week Public Storage (PSA) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Public Storage has $230 highest and $195 lowest target. $209.25’s average target is -19.81% below currents $260.95 stock price. Public Storage had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. See Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Sector Weight Upgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Hold Old Target: $181 New Target: $201 Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $215 New Target: $211 Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 557,560 shares traded. FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has declined 67.08% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FTSI News: 10/05/2018 – FTS International Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – PSP Adds FTS International Inc., Exits Venator Materials: 13F; 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Net $78.7M; 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Rev $467.5M; 05/03/2018 FTS INTERNATIONAL INC FTSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 18/04/2018 – FTS International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ FTS International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTSI)The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $346.56 million company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $3.03 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:FTSI worth $10.40 million less.

FTS International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides well completion services in the United States. The company has market cap of $346.56 million. It offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance hydrocarbon flow in oil and natural gas wells for oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It has a 12.73 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireline services comprising setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $260.95. About 410,832 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46

Public Storage is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $45.56 billion. It invests in real estate markets of United States and Europe. It has a 31.14 P/E ratio. The firm acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities which offer storage spaces for lease on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use.