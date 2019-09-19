FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) Reaches $2.90 After 4.00% Down Move; Applied Materials (AMAT) SI Increased By 16.54%

The stock of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $2.895. About 146,708 shares traded. FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has declined 67.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FTSI News: 18/04/2018 – FTS International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ FTS International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTSI); 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Net $78.7M; 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Rev $467.5M; 10/05/2018 – FTS International Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 FTS INTERNATIONAL INC FTSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – PSP Adds FTS International Inc., Exits Venator Materials: 13FThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $315.65 million company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $2.78 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:FTSI worth $12.63M less.

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) had an increase of 16.54% in short interest. AMAT’s SI was 17.32 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.54% from 14.86M shares previously. With 9.47 million avg volume, 2 days are for Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s short sellers to cover AMAT’s short positions. The SI to Applied Materials Inc’s float is 1.83%. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.64. About 3.40 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold Applied Materials, Inc. shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Applied Materials has $5600 highest and $3400 lowest target. $50.67’s average target is -1.88% below currents $51.64 stock price. Applied Materials had 12 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5400 target in Monday, August 19 report. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rating on Friday, August 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $5400 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Needham.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.53 billion. It operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. It has a 16.33 P/E ratio. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, makes, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Analysts await FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 92.31% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.52 per share. FTSI’s profit will be $4.36 million for 18.09 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by FTS International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

