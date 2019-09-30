FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) Reaches $2.30 Low on Sep, 30; INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTL COMMON SHA (IPCIF) Shorts Down By 0.51%

INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTL INC COMMON SHA (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) had a decrease of 0.51% in short interest. IPCIF’s SI was 19,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.51% from 19,800 shares previously. With 79,700 avg volume, 0 days are for INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTL INC COMMON SHA (OTCMKTS:IPCIF)’s short sellers to cover IPCIF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.0011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1711. About 23,424 shares traded. Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) reached all time low today, Sep, 30 and still has $2.09 target or 9.00% below today’s $2.30 share price. This indicates more downside for the $250.23 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.09 PT is reached, the company will be worth $22.52 million less. The stock decreased 8.93% or $0.225 during the last trading session, reaching $2.295. About 165,228 shares traded. FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has declined 67.08% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.08% the S&P500.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and makes novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.85 million. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Oxycodone ER, an abuse deterrent oxycodone hydrochloride extended release tablet; Regabatin and Lyrica, a pregabalin extended-release capsule for the management of neuropathic pain; Effexor XR, a venlafaxine hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat depression; Protonix, a pantoprazole sodium delayed-release capsule to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease; and Glucophage XR, a metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablet that treats type 2 diabetes.

Analysts await FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 92.31% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.52 per share. FTSI’s profit will be $4.36M for 14.34 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by FTS International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

FTS International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides well completion services in the United States. The company has market cap of $250.23 million. It offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance hydrocarbon flow in oil and natural gas wells for oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It has a 9.37 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireline services comprising setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.