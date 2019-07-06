FTS International Inc. (FTSI) and Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Comparison side by side

Both FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) and Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International Inc. 8 0.50 N/A 6.24 1.19 Flotek Industries Inc. 3 0.99 N/A -1.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of FTS International Inc. and Flotek Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us FTS International Inc. and Flotek Industries Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International Inc. 0.00% 194.4% 15.8% Flotek Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FTS International Inc. are 2.4 and 2. Competitively, Flotek Industries Inc. has 6.6 and 5.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Flotek Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FTS International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.6% of FTS International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.4% of Flotek Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of FTS International Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.1% are Flotek Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTS International Inc. -15.04% -30.25% -20.34% -42.01% -61.97% 4.08% Flotek Industries Inc. -0.58% 7.55% 20% 94.32% -2.84% 213.76%

For the past year FTS International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Flotek Industries Inc.

Summary

FTS International Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Flotek Industries Inc.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. The company also provides reservoir engineering and modeling services for various hydrocarbon applications. It serves pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.