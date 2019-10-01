FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; Conocophillips Has 0.88 Sentiment

Conocophillips (COP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 469 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 530 reduced and sold their equity positions in Conocophillips. The institutional investors in our database now have: 756.10 million shares, down from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Conocophillips in top ten equity positions decreased from 19 to 14 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 82 Reduced: 448 Increased: 366 New Position: 103.

Analysts expect FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) to report $0.04 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.48 EPS change or 92.31% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. FTSI’s profit would be $4.36 million giving it 13.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, FTS International, Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 441,041 shares traded. FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has declined 67.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FTSI News: 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Rev $467.5M; 05/03/2018 FTS INTERNATIONAL INC FTSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 18/04/2018 – FTS International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Net $78.7M; 10/05/2018 – PSP Adds FTS International Inc., Exits Venator Materials: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ FTS International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTSI); 10/05/2018 – FTS International Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.69 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (COP) has declined 18.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS FULLY EXPOSED TO MIDLAND/CUSHING DIFFERENTIAL; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Sir Capital Management L.P. holds 6.68% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips for 627,126 shares. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. owns 397,728 shares or 5.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arosa Capital Management Lp has 4.78% invested in the company for 496,698 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc has invested 4.21% in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 335,748 shares.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 13.81 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas , and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $61.30 billion. The Company’s portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. It has a 8.91 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering FTS International (NYSE:FTSI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. FTS International has $800 highest and $300 lowest target. $4.05’s average target is 85.78% above currents $2.18 stock price. FTS International had 9 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $300 target in Monday, September 30 report. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, September 23.