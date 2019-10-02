FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; Brady (BRC) Shorts Down By 6.92%

Analysts expect FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) to report $0.04 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.48 EPS change or 92.31% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. FTSI’s profit would be $4.36 million giving it 13.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, FTS International, Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.08. About 387,542 shares traded. FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has declined 67.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FTSI News: 10/05/2018 – FTS International Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Rev $467.5M; 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Net $78.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ FTS International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTSI); 05/03/2018 FTS INTERNATIONAL INC FTSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 18/04/2018 – FTS International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – PSP Adds FTS International Inc., Exits Venator Materials: 13F

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) had a decrease of 6.92% in short interest. BRC’s SI was 1.68M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 6.92% from 1.80M shares previously. With 249,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)’s short sellers to cover BRC’s short positions. The SI to Brady Corporation’s float is 3.54%. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 127,151 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 38.87% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 26/04/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp 3Q EPS 49c; 12/03/2018 Brady Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corp Declares Dividend of 20.75c; 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brady Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRC); 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP – “FULL BENEFIT OF THE ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX LEGISLATION WILL NOT BE REALIZED UNTIL NEXT FISCAL YEAR”; 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C; 24/05/2018 – BRADY SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.95 TO $2.00, EST. $1.90; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP BRC.N SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED CLASS A COMMON SHARE FROM $1.95 TO $2.00

FTS International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides well completion services in the United States. The company has market cap of $226.79 million. It offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance hydrocarbon flow in oil and natural gas wells for oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It has a 8.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireline services comprising setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. It has a 20.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients in hospitals; and custom wristbands for use in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as theme parks, concerts, and festivals.