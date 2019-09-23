FTS International (FTSI) Stock Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup; The TP is Set to $3.2000; Perkinelmer (PKI) Has 1.24 Sentiment

Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 168 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 135 trimmed and sold equity positions in Perkinelmer Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 108.58 million shares, up from 104.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Perkinelmer Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 109 Increased: 109 New Position: 59.

The firm have set target of $3.2000 on FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) shares. This is 15.11% from the last stock close price. In analysts note released on 23 September, Citigroup reconfirmed their Neutral rating on shares of FTSI.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.62 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. It has a 38.15 P/E ratio. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its clients to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

Analysts await PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. PKI’s profit will be $112.19 million for 21.43 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by PerkinElmer, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

Sector Gamma As holds 4.65% of its portfolio in PerkinElmer, Inc. for 300,198 shares. Stone Run Capital Llc owns 48,300 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sensato Investors Llc has 2.1% invested in the company for 70,507 shares. The Texas-based King Luther Capital Management Corp has invested 1.75% in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 900,694 shares.

FTS International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides well completion services in the United States. The company has market cap of $303.11 million. It offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance hydrocarbon flow in oil and natural gas wells for oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It has a 11.35 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireline services comprising setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.78. About 567,310 shares traded. FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has declined 67.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FTSI News: 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Rev $467.5M; 10/05/2018 – PSP Adds FTS International Inc., Exits Venator Materials: 13F; 10/05/2018 – FTS International Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 FTS INTERNATIONAL INC FTSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 18/04/2018 – FTS International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ FTS International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTSI); 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Net $78.7M

Analysts await FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 92.31% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.52 per share. FTSI’s profit will be $4.36 million for 17.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by FTS International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.