FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Reaches $108.94 52-Week High; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Card Factory plc (LON:CARD)

The stock of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) hit a new 52-week high and has $118.74 target or 9.00% above today’s $108.94 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.09 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $118.74 price target is reached, the company will be worth $368.10 million more. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $108.94. About 54,951 shares traded. FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) has risen 35.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.60% the S&P500. Some Historical FCN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ FTI Consulting Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCN); 09/03/2018 – UrtheCast Retains FTI Consulting Canada to Advise in Assessing Performance Improvement, Cost Reduction and Financing Options; 26/04/2018 – FTI CONSULTING 1Q ADJ EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises FTI Outlook To Stable From Neg; ‘BB+’ Rtg Afrmd; 29/05/2018 – FTI Consulting: Franck Risler Named Senior Managing Director; 26/04/2018 – FTI CONSULTING INC QTRLY SHR $1.04; 08/05/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Neal Hochberg Recognized as One of the Top 25 Consultants of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Derivatives Expert Franck Risler Joins FTI Consulting; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 26/04/2018 – FTI Consulting 1Q Rev $497.8M

Among 2 analysts covering Card Factory Plc (LON:CARD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Card Factory Plc has GBX 220 highest and GBX 170 lowest target. GBX 195’s average target is 22.33% above currents GBX 159.4 stock price. Card Factory Plc had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, August 14. The stock of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) earned “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Tuesday, August 13. See Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 230.00 New Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 190.00 New Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 160.00 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 230.00 Upgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 160.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 175.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 160.00 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 145.00 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 175.00 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 160.00 Maintain

The stock increased 3.57% or GBX 5.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 159.4. About 1.94 million shares traded or 293.36% up from the average. Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Card Factory (LON:CARD) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD), The Stock That Dropped 46% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Morses Club PLC’s (LON:MCL) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 71% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Card Factory plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards. The company has market cap of 539.19 million GBP. The firm designs, makes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It has a 10.63 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

More notable recent FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FTI Consulting Launches RelativityOne Data Migration Services – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FTI Consulting Completes Acquisition of Andersch AG – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FTI Consulting Expands Risk Advisory & Investigations Practice in India with the Appointment of Shashank Karnad – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FTI Consulting Report Finds African Leaders Have Opportunity to Embrace a High-Growth, Low-Emission Future – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.