FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE:FCN) is a company in the Management Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of FTI Consulting Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.39% of all Management Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of FTI Consulting Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.07% of all Management Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has FTI Consulting Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting Inc. 0.00% 13.00% 7.20% Industry Average 6.12% 16.78% 7.33%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting FTI Consulting Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting Inc. N/A 76 17.91 Industry Average 60.36M 985.82M 29.52

FTI Consulting Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio FTI Consulting Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for FTI Consulting Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.14 2.80

The potential upside of the rivals is 18.36%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FTI Consulting Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTI Consulting Inc. -0.46% 1.35% 16.15% 18.36% 37.28% 22.46% Industry Average 0.88% 7.19% 11.66% 12.43% 23.85% 22.01%

For the past year FTI Consulting Inc. has stronger performance than FTI Consulting Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FTI Consulting Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, FTI Consulting Inc.’s peers have 1.78 and 1.78 for Current and Quick Ratio. FTI Consulting Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FTI Consulting Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.34 shows that FTI Consulting Inc. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, FTI Consulting Inc.’s peers are 20.55% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Dividends

FTI Consulting Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FTI Consulting Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors FTI Consulting Inc.

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The companyÂ’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, turnaround and restructuring, interim management, transaction, valuation and financial advisory, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M & A), and M & A integration services. Its Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers forensic accounting and advisory, global risk and investigations practice, dispute advisory, intellectual property (IP) related, civil trial, financial and enterprise data analytics, anti-corruption investigations and compliance, and health consulting services, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; and assistance in business insurance claims. The companyÂ’s Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting services; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; IP and international arbitration services; economic and statistical analyses services for labor and employment issues; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; and network and economic impact analysis, and securities litigation and risk management services. Its Technology segment offers e-discovery management, managed document review, collections and computer forensics, information governance and compliance, and investigation services, as well as e-discovery software. The companyÂ’s Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to M & A crisis communications and special situations, capital markets communications, corporate reputation, public affairs and government relations, employee engagement and change communications, digital and creative communications, and strategy consulting and research. FTI Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.