FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Analysts See $0.95 EPS; SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD ORDINARY SHA (SEGSF) SI Increased By 19.21%

SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:SEGSF) had an increase of 19.21% in short interest. SEGSF’s SI was 247,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.21% from 207,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2470 days are for SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:SEGSF)’s short sellers to cover SEGSF’s short positions. It closed at $1.95 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report $0.95 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter's $1.14 EPS. FCN's profit would be $36.02M giving it 22.42 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $1.63 EPS previously, FTI Consulting, Inc.'s analysts see -41.72% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21.

SIA Engineering Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for aircraft and cabin components/systems in East Asia, West Asia, Europe, South West Pacific, the Americas, Australia, and Africa. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through two divisions, Airframe and Line Maintenance; and Engine and Component. It currently has negative earnings. The Airframe and Line Maintenance segment provides airframe maintenance, line maintenance, and fleet management programs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold FTI Consulting, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 35.95 million shares or 2.13% less from 36.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com owns 111,721 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research has 0% invested in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) for 11,585 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 369,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). Bogle Invest L P De reported 122,865 shares. Aqr Lc reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs stated it has 259,265 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 173,509 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.01% in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited holds 1,170 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 18,203 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Lc has invested 0.12% in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). Credit Suisse Ag owns 38,082 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt accumulated 34,500 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 72,710 shares.