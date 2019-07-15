FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Analysts See $0.95 EPS; American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report $0.95 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $1.14 EPS. FCN’s profit would be $36.11M giving it 24.36 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $1.63 EPS previously, FTI Consulting, Inc.’s analysts see -41.72% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $92.58. About 6,539 shares traded. FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) has risen 37.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.85% the S&P500. Some Historical FCN News: 26/04/2018 – FTI Consulting 1Q Net $38.9M; 12/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Kelly Nickerson Recognized as a 2018 Rising Star of the Profession by Consulting Magazine; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises FTI Outlook To Stable From Neg; ‘BB+’ Rtg Afrmd; 08/03/2018 – Evolver Inc. Joins Ringtail® as a Technology Partner; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 26/04/2018 – FTI Consulting 1Q Rev $497.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ FTI Consulting Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCN); 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – FTI CONSULTING 1Q ADJ EPS $1.04; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Electric Power had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $91 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 1. Goldman Sachs downgraded American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) rating on Monday, April 8. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $78 target. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 12. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. See American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $94.0000 100.0000

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $88.0000 92.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $87.0000 88.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $89.0000 94.0000

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $89.0000 93.0000

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $78 Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

American Electric Power Company, Inc., a public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $44.69 billion. The firm generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It has a 21.87 P/E ratio. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold American Electric Power Company, Inc. shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,446 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Com holds 4,500 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 36,434 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communication Ltd. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Hawaii has 0.1% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Company holds 16,783 shares. Howland Management Limited Co holds 2,620 shares. Guggenheim Llc has 204,885 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 182 shares. 621 are held by West Oak Capital Limited. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership reported 59,870 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Com holds 37,823 shares. Aspiriant Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,629 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 6,404 shares stake. Blue Chip Prtn Inc reported 13,293 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold FTI Consulting, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 35.95 million shares or 2.13% less from 36.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Fincl Ser Inc invested in 5,848 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,220 shares. Quantitative Management Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 9,700 shares. The Indiana-based Everence Capital Management has invested 0.07% in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). Parametrica Limited, Hong Kong-based fund reported 4,386 shares. Wellington Gru Llp owns 0.01% invested in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) for 479,991 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) for 59,515 shares. Yorktown Management & Company holds 0.1% in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) or 4,172 shares. Blackrock invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,874 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 79,860 are held by Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc. Axa, a France-based fund reported 2,700 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0% stake.

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.52 billion. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, turnaround and restructuring, interim management, transaction, valuation and financial advisory, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions , and M & A integration services. It has a 20.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers forensic accounting and advisory, global risk and investigations practice, dispute advisory, intellectual property (IP) related, civil trial, financial and enterprise data analytics, anti-corruption investigations and compliance, and health consulting services, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; and assistance in business insurance claims.